Vidhatri Urs Triumphs in Dramatic Women's Pro Golf Tour Play-off
In a gripping finale, Vidhatri Urs clinched her first title of the season, overcoming Ridhima Dilawari in a play-off after both tied at 2-under 214. Ridhima faltered with a double-bogey on the final hole, allowing Vidhatri to end her 21-month title drought on the Women's Pro Golf Tour.
Vidhatri Urs secured her maiden title of the Women's Pro Golf Tour season after a dramatic play-off against Ridhima Dilawari. Both players concluded the regular rounds tied at 2-under 214, but a crucial error by Ridhima on the final hole proved decisive.
Starting her day two shots ahead, Ridhima faltered with a double-bogey on the 18th hole, opening the door for Vidhatri, who had earlier set a clubhouse target with a third-round score of 73. Vidhatri clinched the play-off, breaking a 21-month winless streak since her last Tour victory.
Other contenders included Vani Kapoor, who briefly challenged before finishing third at even par 216, and Amandeep Drall, who ended fourth after a challenging round. Despite the setback, Ridhima maintains her lead in the Order of Merit, exemplifying a competitive women's golf season.
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