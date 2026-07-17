Vidhatri Urs Triumphs in Dramatic Women's Pro Golf Tour Play-off

Vidhatri Urs secured her maiden title of the Women's Pro Golf Tour season after a dramatic play-off against Ridhima Dilawari. Both players concluded the regular rounds tied at 2-under 214, but a crucial error by Ridhima on the final hole proved decisive.

Starting her day two shots ahead, Ridhima faltered with a double-bogey on the 18th hole, opening the door for Vidhatri, who had earlier set a clubhouse target with a third-round score of 73. Vidhatri clinched the play-off, breaking a 21-month winless streak since her last Tour victory.

Other contenders included Vani Kapoor, who briefly challenged before finishing third at even par 216, and Amandeep Drall, who ended fourth after a challenging round. Despite the setback, Ridhima maintains her lead in the Order of Merit, exemplifying a competitive women's golf season.