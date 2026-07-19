Ryan Fox's Historic Triumph at The British Open

Ryan Fox maintained composure during challenging conditions at Royal Birkdale, sealing his triumph with a birdie on the 18th hole to win the 154th British Open by one stroke on Sunday.

Fox's victory is a landmark achievement, making him only the second New Zealand man to claim the title after Bob Charles in 1963. His final round of 68 brought his total score to 270, narrowly surpassing Cameron Young's impressive 271.

The competition was fierce, with early leader Sam Burns finishing third. A thrilling final round saw Fox's rise, with memorable performances in the final holes, ensuring a legendary status in New Zealand sports history.