Khalil Al-Hayya: From Gaza to Global Influence

Khalil Al-Hayya, a high-ranking Hamas official, has been elevated to the position of the Palestinian militant group's overall leader. Known for his strategic prowess and diplomatic ties with Iran, Al-Hayya ascended amid the void left by slain Hamas leaders, notably Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

Centrally involved in ceasefire dialogues during the Gaza conflict, Al-Hayya participated in U.S.-brokered indirect talks with Israel, culminating in an October 2025 ceasefire. However, Israeli operations against Hamas persist. Al-Hayya's leadership is characterized by his international influence and negotiation strength.

Aligning with Hamas since its inception, Al-Hayya’s involvement dates back to his early years with the Muslim Brotherhood. As part of Hamas’ leadership council in Qatar, he advances the group's objectives while maintaining crucial regional alliances, focusing heavily on Iran and Syria relations.