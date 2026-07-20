Chloe Fineman Bids Farewell to 'SNL' After Seven Seasons

Actor and comedian Chloe Fineman is poised to exit NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) following a fruitful seven-season run, as reported by Deadline. Fineman, who has been in discussions to join the cast of Netflix's forthcoming drama series 'Myron Bolitar', based on the bestselling novels by Harlan Coben, is said to be making her departure official, marking the first cast alteration after the 51st season of the show. The much-anticipated Netflix series is expected to feature Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero. However, Netflix representatives have remained tight-lipped regarding the casting news.

Speaking about her decision, Fineman acknowledged, "It's really hard to leave SNL but it does feel like the right time." Having begun her journey on 'Saturday Night Live' as a featured player during the 2019-20 season, Fineman gained notable attention through her impressive home-filmed celebrity impersonations during the pandemic-stricken 2020 episodes.

Fineman’s impersonations ranged widely, capturing the quirks of celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, and more. Her comedic prowess also shone in sketches such as 'Snack Homiez', 'Forever 31', 'Maybelline', and the 'Domingo' series alongside Marcello Hernandez. During Season 51, she became the longest-serving female cast member on SNL, following the exits of Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner the previous year. Her departure aligns with the common seven-season tenure of many 'SNL' stars, a notable milestone before branching out into varied ventures, as evidenced by many alumni who have chosen similar paths, although some like Colin Jost and Kenan Thompson have stayed longer.

Beyond her SNL roots, Fineman has diversified her acting portfolio, with voice roles in Netflix's 'Big Mouth' and involvement in the animated film 'Despicable Me 4'. She has also made her mark in projects such as 'Laid', 'Freakier Friday', and Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'.