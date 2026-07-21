Spain emerged as world champions in soccer Sunday after a nail-biting match against Argentina in the World Cup final, held at New York New Jersey Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres delivered the decisive goal in extra time, leading Spain to a one-nil victory over the defending champions.

The final match, despite its high stakes, veered towards a penalty shootout before Torres clinched the win with Spain's 20th attempt. The lack of usual excitement did not stop it from marking the dawn of a new era in world soccer, albeit devoid of the expected flair and beauty.

In a unexpected twist, U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced boos from the audience during the trophy presentation. The day was packed with highlights, including a dynamic halftime performance by Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber, which added an American touch to the global event.