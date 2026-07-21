Spain's Triumph in the World Cup: A Day of Highlights and Controversies

Spain becomes the world champion in soccer by defeating Argentina 1-0 at the World Cup. The match, noted for being tense more than exciting, featured a crucial goal by Ferran Torres in extra time. Various non-soccer events, including a halftime performance and appearances by public figures, headline the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 05:27 IST
Spain's Triumph in the World Cup: A Day of Highlights and Controversies
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Spain emerged as world champions in soccer Sunday after a nail-biting match against Argentina in the World Cup final, held at New York New Jersey Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres delivered the decisive goal in extra time, leading Spain to a one-nil victory over the defending champions.

The final match, despite its high stakes, veered towards a penalty shootout before Torres clinched the win with Spain's 20th attempt. The lack of usual excitement did not stop it from marking the dawn of a new era in world soccer, albeit devoid of the expected flair and beauty.

In a unexpected twist, U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced boos from the audience during the trophy presentation. The day was packed with highlights, including a dynamic halftime performance by Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber, which added an American touch to the global event.

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