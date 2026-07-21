Night-Time Doping Checks Stir Controversy

Amid ongoing debates surrounding anti-doping practices, former cyclist and Cannondale-EF team manager Jonathan Vaughters has expressed support for pre-dawn drug tests at the Tour de France.

Vaughters, a former professional who has admitted to doping during his career, contends that early morning testing could have exposed illicit practices decades ago.

Current riders, including leaders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, argue that these unexpected checks disrupt their sleep, potentially endangering their performance and safety on demanding stages.