Night-Time Doping Checks Stir Controversy
Jonathan Vaughters, a former cyclist and team boss, defended pre-dawn doping tests at the Tour de France, suggesting they could have mitigated past doping eras. His comments come amid criticism from riders like Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard who claim such tests disrupt sleep and pose risks.
- Country:
- France
Amid ongoing debates surrounding anti-doping practices, former cyclist and Cannondale-EF team manager Jonathan Vaughters has expressed support for pre-dawn drug tests at the Tour de France.
Vaughters, a former professional who has admitted to doping during his career, contends that early morning testing could have exposed illicit practices decades ago.
Current riders, including leaders Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, argue that these unexpected checks disrupt their sleep, potentially endangering their performance and safety on demanding stages.
ALSO READ
-
Evenepoel Poised to Dominate Stage 16 of Tour de France
-
Tim Merlier's Triumphant Retreat: An Iconic Sprinter's Exit from the Tour de France
-
Epic Showdown: Spain Faces Argentina in World Cup Final Amidst Trump Controversy
-
Evenepoel Triumphs in Eventful Tour De France Stage as Vingegaard Crashes Out
-
Night-time Doping Tests Spark Controversy at Tour de France