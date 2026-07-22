From Fascism to Safety: Hitler’s Birthplace Transforms Into Police Station

The Austrian government has repurposed Adolf Hitler’s birthplace into a police station, aiming to deter neo-Nazis from using it as a pilgrimage site. Located near the Austrian border with Germany, the building has long been a subject of intense debate.

Originally a private home that housed a charity, Austria took compulsory ownership in 2017 to prevent it from serving as a shrine. The building's only historical marker remains a rock from Mauthausen concentration camp bearing the inscription, 'Never again fascism.' A new 'Police' sign has been added to its facade.

The transformation has drawn mixed reactions. The Mauthausen Committee, Austria's main Holocaust survivors' group, criticizes the choice of a police station as inappropriate, while others argue it helps bring closure. The public sentiment in Braunau remains divided on whether this step is a fitting tribute or an attempt to erase history.