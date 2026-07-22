Britain's Future in Autonomous Combat: BAE Systems' Innovative Blueprint

The United Kingdom has taken a decisive step towards incorporating cutting-edge technology in its defense strategy, announcing the adoption of BAE Systems' autonomous collaborative aircraft concept for its Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme. This announcement was made by Defence Secretary Wes Streeting on Wednesday.

The decision underscores the UK's commitment to integrating advanced 'loyal wingman' drones alongside its fleet of combat jets, enhancing operational capabilities.

Streeting further detailed that the roadmap includes the flight of an operational concept demonstrator by 2027, marking a significant milestone in the nation's defense future.