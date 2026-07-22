U.S. Launches $5 Billion AI Initiative to Revolutionize Scientific Research

The United States is poised to invest $5 billion in solving pressing scientific issues through artificial intelligence, as announced by the Trump administration Wednesday.

The initiative, spanning multiple agencies, will leverage AI alongside supercomputing resources and specialized data sets to address chronic diseases and facilitate drug discovery, according to Michael Kratsios, chief technology adviser.

In a bid to reshape federal research funding, the administration intends to amplify support for individual scientists utilizing AI, promising a politically accountable strategy amidst legal challenges over fund allocation.