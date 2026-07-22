Press Freedom Tensions: The Ongoing Detention of Alican Uludag

German officials express frustration over Deutsche Welle journalist Alican Uludag's renewed detention in Turkey. Turkish authorities accused him of inciting hatred and spreading misinformation. His repeated arrest highlights diplomatic tensions between Germany and Turkey concerning press freedom, with international criticism of Turkey's treatment of journalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:44 IST
Press Freedom Tensions: The Ongoing Detention of Alican Uludag
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Wednesday, a German government spokesperson expressed significant frustration over the ongoing detention of Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludag in Turkey. This comes as a troubling sign of the diplomatic strain between Berlin and Ankara regarding press freedom.

The Turkish prosecutor's office justified Uludag's re-arrest on Tuesday by alleging that he incited hatred and disseminated misleading information. Despite these charges, an Ankara court later released him under judicial controls that prohibit international travel, according to Deutsche Welle.

The re-arrest has exacerbated tensions, as Uludag was initially detained in February on accusations related to social media posts insulting the president. The German government criticized Turkey's actions, highlighting an apparent disregard for press freedoms Turkey pledged to uphold as a Council of Europe member.

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