Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Viccky Jain's VJ Frames debut production; Remo D'Souza to direct

Producer Viccky Jain announced the launch of his production house VJ Frames with an ambitious action franchise directed by filmmaker Remo D'Souza, starring Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in prominent roles.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 17:53 IST
Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Viccky Jain's VJ Frames debut production; Remo D'Souza to direct
L-R Remo D' Souza, Abhishek Banerjee, Tiger Shroff and Viccky Jain (Photo/VJFrames). Image Credit: ANI

Producer Viccky Jain announced the launch of his production house VJ Frames with an action franchise directed by filmmaker Remo D'Souza, starring Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav in prominent roles. According to the press note, the franchise promises a blend of high-octane action, compelling storytelling and larger-than-life entertainment.

Viccky Jain described VJ Frames as a "dream" through which he hopes to create stories that "entertain" and "connect with audiences." Being excited about the launch, Viccky Jain said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead," as quoted in a press note.

The director Remo D'Souza expressed his happiness for directing the debut film of VJ Frames. "I'm really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. VICCKY has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it's exciting to be part of this journey with him. We've got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences," said director Remo D'Souza as quoted in a press note.

The launch of VJ Frames marks the beginning of a new creative journey, with the banner set to develop a diverse slate of films across genres. (ANI)

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