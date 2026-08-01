"India's students do not need his forgiveness...owed his apology": Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over leaked papers, exam crises

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the central government over recurring competitive exam failures and paper leaks and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of apathy toward grieving families and devastated students.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 18:47 IST
"India's students do not need his forgiveness...owed his apology": Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over leaked papers, exam crises
LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/X/@RahulGandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the central government over recurring competitive exam failures and paper leaks. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of apathy toward grieving families and devastated students.

In a post on X, Gandhi said that behind every young life lost was a family carrying pain and raised questions over the education system. "Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child. Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them - and serious questions about a broken education system," he wrote.

He alleged that students were being asked to work honestly despite what he described as an unfair system. "Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them," he said.

Gandhi's remarks emphasise that instead of offering conditional forgiveness or rhetoric, the political leadership must take direct moral and administrative accountability for the trauma inflicted on students and their families. "And the Prime Minister has the audacity to speak of 'forgiving' students. He has not met a single grieving parent. He has not sat with a single student whose future was stolen by a leaked paper," Gandhi said.

Gandhi further said that students did not need the Prime Minister's forgiveness and instead were owed an apology. "India's students do not need his forgiveness. They are owed his apology," he said.

The strong rebuke comes in the wake of widespread anger among students and families over recurring paper leaks, abrupt examination cancellations, and systemic delays that have derailed the academic and professional futures of lakhs of aspirants nationwide. The opposition has continuously targeted the government over accountability in handling high-stakes competitive examinations, framing the crisis as a failure of institutional governance.

In a bid to curb examination paper leaks, Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. The legislation introduces stricter penalties, mandates time-bound investigations and provides for fast-track courts to tackle paper leaks and other examination malpractices across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026