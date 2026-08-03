Government giving priority to upgrading, constructing roads in Chamba district: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the last cultural night of this year's international Minjar Fair at Chamba on Sunday evening. Extending his greetings to the people on this auspicious occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government was giving top priority to the construction and upgradation of roads in Chamba district. He said that an amount of Rs. 591 crore had been spent on the construction and expansion of roads in the district. He reiterated that the state government was committed to ensuring the all-round development of every region of the Chamba district, according to a release.

Sukhu said that the state government had established Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College at Chamba to ensure that people of the district need not travel outside for specialised healthcare services. Special emphasis had been laid on providing modern medical infrastructure and the latest healthcare technology in the medical college. A 200-bedded hospital building had been constructed at a cost of Rs. 158 crore, which would significantly enhance patient care while providing improved working and learning facilities for doctors, nursing staff, medical students and other healthcare professionals. He added that the state government was committed to strengthening modern healthcare infrastructure and ensuring quality medical services for the people.

The Chief Minister distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organised during the Minjar Fair and also released a souvenir brought out by the district administration, the release said. Nandani of Chamba district was adjudged Miss Minjar Queen on the occasion. Renowned Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal was the main attraction of the concluding cultural evening, who enthralled the jam-packed audience at the Chamba Chowgan with his energetic performance. (ANI)