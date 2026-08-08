Remains Discovered: Yalung Ri's Unsolved Avalanche Tragedy

Nepali rescue workers have found five bodies at Yalung Ri mountain, where climbers went missing last year due to an avalanche. Among the missing were three foreign climbers and two Nepali nationals. Efforts to retrieve the bodies are delayed by bad weather, awaiting better visibility for access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 10:12 IST
Remains Discovered: Yalung Ri's Unsolved Avalanche Tragedy
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  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a tragic reminder of last year's avalanche incident, Nepali rescue workers have discovered five bodies on the Yalung Ri mountain. The climbers included three foreigners—an Italian Canadian, an Italian, and a German—and two Nepali nationals, who had all gone missing.

The search party, assigned by a hiking company, spotted the bodies on Friday. However, inclement weather conditions are hampering efforts to recover them. Phurba Tenjing Sherpa from Dreamers' Destination, the hiking company involved, expressed frustration over the delay.

The bodies were discovered at a location known for its challenging mix of rock, ice, and snow. Authorities are awaiting better weather to verify if these remains belong to the climbers who vanished last November in the Dolakha district, near the Tibet region of China.

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