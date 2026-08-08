Sports Headlines: Icons, Contracts, and Controversies

The president of the Argentina Football Association has stated that Lionel Messi will decide when he retires, emphasizing the player's unprecedented influence in football made evident at this summer's World Cup.

In the NBA, rookie Jack Kayil has signed a five-year contract with Alba Berlin, marking his return to Germany after being picked 39th overall in the 2026 Draft.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper made headlines with a home run in his major league debut, showcasing potential that aligns with the organization's expectations.