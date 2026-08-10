Remembering Don Nelson: A Visionary Basketball Legend

Legendary basketball coach and Hall of Famer Don Nelson passed away at 86, as announced by his family on Sunday. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to the NBA, Nelson won five titles as a player and was a three-time Coach of the Year.

Throughout his 31-year coaching career, Nelson amassed 1,335 regular-season wins, ranking him second in NBA history. His time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks solidified his reputation as a transformative force in the sport.

In 2012, Nelson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Golden State Warriors lauded him as a visionary, noting his willingness to defy conventional techniques, which shaped the game for future players and coaches.