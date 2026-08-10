Escalation in Mocha: Houthi Attacks Intensify

Yemen's Houthis have resumed attacks on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, targeting Saudi troops and weapon depots. Footage shown by Al Masirah TV depicted missile and drone launches. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree highlighted these attacks via Telegram, reigniting tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 01:23 IST
Escalation in Mocha: Houthi Attacks Intensify
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthi forces have intensified their military actions on the Red Sea port city of Mocha, a strategic location within the ongoing conflict. According to a Yemeni military spokesperson, the attacks resumed with significant force.

Footage broadcasted by the Houthi-aligned Al Masirah TV network revealed the launch of numerous ballistic missiles and drones. These attacks were strategically aimed at Saudi troop concentrations and weapon storage sites, according to Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

Saree communicated the developments through a post on Telegram, demonstrating a renewed commitment to their military objectives in the region. The escalation has reignited tensions, posing significant challenges to stability in the area.

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