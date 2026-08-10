The Brewing Conflict in Taybeh: Settler Aggression in the West Bank

The Israeli military has imposed a closure on the West Bank village of Taybeh, restricting access to nonresidents due to escalating attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers.

The decision, affecting only Israelis, aims to prevent further violence in the region. Authorities cite recent violent incidents involving settlers as the reason for turning Taybeh into a closed military zone.

Taybeh, notably home to the Middle East's oldest microbrewery, is also one of the few remaining Christian villages in the West Bank, highlighting its cultural and historical significance amid the ongoing conflict.