Airspace Alert at Trump's Golf Club
Two general aviation aircraft violated temporary flight restrictions during President Donald Trump's attendance at a golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, necessitating an interception by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
- Country:
- United States
On Sunday, two general aviation aircraft found themselves in hot water after violating temporary flight restrictions over New Jersey.
The breach occurred while President Donald Trump was attending a golf tournament at his club in Bedminster, leading to swift intervention by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The breach highlights security challenges during high-profile events and the critical role of NORAD in managing airspace security.
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