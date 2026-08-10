All Blacks' Proctor Faces Long Recovery: Mo'unga's Return Looms

New Zealand's Billy Proctor will miss the remainder of the South African tour due to a shoulder fracture sustained in a game against the Stormers. With no surgery needed but a lengthy recovery ahead, speculation mounts over flyhalf Richie Mo'unga possibly rejoining the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 01:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 01:08 IST
All Blacks' Proctor Faces Long Recovery: Mo'unga's Return Looms
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand rugby centre Billy Proctor is set to miss the rest of the South African tour following a shoulder fracture. This injury, confirmed after Proctor's exit during a match against the Stormers, will sideline him for up to 12 weeks.

The All Blacks confirmed that Proctor does not require surgery, but his absence leaves a gap in the team. Speculation is rife that flyhalf Richie Mo'unga could make a comeback, as local reports suggest he might fill the void.

The All Blacks have upcoming fixtures against South African teams, including a Tuesday face-off against the Sharks in Durban. They will also play world champions, the Springboks, starting in late August, with the final test scheduled in Baltimore.

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