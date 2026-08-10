Cameroon's Triumph: Breaking Nigeria's Reign at WAFCON

Cameroon's national women’s team delivered a stunning upset, dethroning Nigeria in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 1-0 scoreline. The pivotal moment came from Myriam Nyadjou, whose remarkable long-range free kick secured both the win and passage to the World Cup.

This victory positions Cameroon alongside Algeria and Morocco as African qualifiers for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, set to run from June 24 to July 25. Nigeria, absent from the direct qualification for the first time after nine consecutive appearances, faces a challenging play-off path to secure their place.

With Nigeria’s elimination, the tournament guarantees a new champion. In other developments, South Africa fell to hosts Morocco, while Ghana and Malawi were slated to clash in Rabat, seeking their own World Cup ambitions.