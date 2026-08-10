FC Barcelona Rejects PSG's €40M Bid for Ferran Torres Amid World Cup Glory

FC Barcelona has rejected Paris Saint-Germain's initial €40 million offer for Spanish midfielder Ferran Torres, according to sources from Goal.com and Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo. The proposed fee, deemed too low by Barcelona, has opened the door for further negotiations in the coming days.

Despite Torres already agreeing to personal terms with PSG, Barcelona is holding out for a bid that matches their valuation of the 26-year-old midfielder, who notably played a crucial role in Spain's victory at the 2026 World Cup. Barcelona's stance reflects Torres' value, underscored by his international experience and age.

Ferran Torres heroically secured Spain's second World Cup title with a decisive goal in extra time against Argentina, illustrating his importance on the global stage. With PSG eager to bolster their squad with experienced players, both clubs are poised for further discussions to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.