Parliament Standoff: Government Challenges Congress to Engage in Debate on Student Protests

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Congress of evading a discussion in Parliament about student protests. Rijiju claims the government is ready to address the issue and demands Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, to face Home Minister Amit Shah’s response without fear or excuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:55 IST
Parliament Standoff: Government Challenges Congress to Engage in Debate on Student Protests
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the midst of a deadlock in Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated the government's willingness to hold a debate on student protests, questioning if the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has the resolve to listen to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response. Rijiju's comments came following a press conference by Gandhi, where the Congress leader emphasized the opposition's demand for an explanation on a recent police crackdown against students protesting against NEET examinations.

Rijiju maintained that the government is prepared for a discussion in the Lok Sabha, urging Gandhi not to shy away from confronting Shah’s detailed account. Suggesting Gandhi's reluctance to engage in discussion as cowardice, Rijiju highlighted that demanding a conversation and then retreating from it is unbecoming in a democracy. He emphasized the government's readiness to provide answers and address all concerns raised by the opposition.

Despite rigorous demands for accountability from the Congress, Rahul Gandhi asserts that only a complete clarification on the crackdowns will suffice. He accused Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lacking the courage to face Parliament. The ongoing Monsoon Session has seen several disruptions, as opposition members continue to press for an official statement from Shah. Meanwhile, the government challenges Congress to not evade the discussion they've sought, reinforcing the necessity for transparency and accountability in democratic proceedings.

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