Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions with Attack on Russian Petrochemical Plant
Ukraine's special forces claimed responsibility for a drone attack on the ZapSibNeftekhim petrochemical plant in Russia's Tyumen region, resulting in fire and destruction. The incident, reported through the Telegram app, was confirmed by the Tyumen region's governor, citing a fire at an industrial facility post-attack.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukrainian special forces declared on Monday that their drones successfully targeted the ZapSibNeftekhim petrochemical plant in Russia's Tyumen region.
The attack led to significant fire and damage, according to a statement shared on the Telegram app.
The governor of the Tyumen region corroborated the incident, noting a fire broke out at an industrial site following the drone offensive.