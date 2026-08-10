Trial Begins for Alleged Mastermind Behind Tupac Shakur's Murder

On Monday, jury selection commenced in the murder trial of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, accused of orchestrating the drive-by shooting of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago in Las Vegas. The long-unsolved crime marked a pivotal moment in the history of rap music.

Davis stands charged in Clark County, Nevada, with murder by use of a deadly weapon, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Accusations assert that Davis led a group to assassinate Shakur, whose death at age 25 intensified the violent narrative surrounding hip-hop during the 'gangsta' rap era.

The trial, expected to last up to five weeks, may feature witness testimony from Marion 'Suge' Knight, present during the 1996 shooting. The case was reignited nearly three decades later due to Davis' self-implicating public remarks. Further proceedings seek to determine justice for Shakur's tragic demise.