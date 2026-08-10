Vande Mataram Debate Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan has criticized the Congress government's choice to oppose singing the full version of 'Vande Mataram' during Independence Day, accusing them of undermining national heritage. He stressed the song's historical role in uniting India and announced statewide demonstrations against this decision.

The controversy erupted after opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the directive, labeling it as an adherence to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) agenda. Vijayan highlighted that historically, only the song's first stanzas have been mandated to maintain India's secular framework, and argued against changing this practice.

In the backdrop of these heated exchanges, the controversy also followed a letter from Kerala's Chief Secretary prompted by the Union Ministry of Culture's campaign demands. This development coincides with recent legislative changes aimed at extending legal protections similar to those of the national anthem to 'Vande Mataram'.