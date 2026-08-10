Devastating Earthquake Strikes Colombia: President's First Crisis

In a severe test of leadership, Colombia's new administration faces its first major crisis after a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the nation, killing at least 82 individuals. The quake, which occurred early Monday, rattled the western region and affected major cities nationwide.

The tragedy arrives shortly after Abelardo De La Espriella took office as president. The disaster's most significant impact was felt in Risaralda, where Governor Juan Diego Patino confirmed 42 fatalities. The earthquake prompted a declared state of emergency to facilitate rescue operations.

The tremor's effects extended beyond Colombia, with reports of it being felt in Venezuela's border regions. The Colombian civil aviation authority temporarily suspended flights in affected areas to inspect potential structural damages. President De La Espriella has redirected his agenda to oversee the emergency response.