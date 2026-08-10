Navigating the High Seas: Tactical Trials in the RORC Round Britain & Ireland Race

As skippers enter the second day of the 2026 RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race, they encounter pivotal tactical decisions. The fleet, led by Johnny Vincent's Volvo 70 Pace, nears Land's End and the Isles of Scilly, presenting challenges that could determine the course of this esteemed competition.

Competitors face strategic choices regarding the Traffic Separation Scheme exclusion zones near the Isles of Scilly, designed to segregate commercial shipping lanes. While Pace opts for a path through these zones, others veer southward. All boats encounter a wind hole before gaining momentum in the Celtic Sea.

The high seas offer a spectacle, with dolphins sighted and a vibrant marine ecosystem bustling around the competitors. As the 50th anniversary of this grueling race unfolds, it continues to attract seasoned sailors and enthusiastic amateurs from across the globe.