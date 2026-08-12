Speeding Into History: Hydrogen Power Breaks Records

Andy Green, a former fighter pilot, set a world land speed record for a hydrogen-powered car at the Bonneville Salt Flats, reaching a speed of 406.320mph. The JCB Hydromax vehicle, powered by hydrogen internal combustion engines, outperformed existing records, showcasing its engineering prowess and commitment to green technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 02:50 IST
Speeding Into History: Hydrogen Power Breaks Records
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  • United Kingdom

Former fighter pilot Andy Green achieved a significant milestone in land speed records, setting a new world record for a hydrogen-powered car at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Green piloted the JCB Hydromax, powered by two digger engines, to an average speed of 406.320mph over two runs.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) supervised the record attempt, which now awaits official ratification. The achievement surpasses previous hydrogen internal combustion records and showcases JCB's investment in sustainable automotive technologies.

This triumph comes ahead of JCB's forthcoming factory opening in Texas, marking a significant step toward promoting hydrogen-powered machinery and leading innovation in green engineering.

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