Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global youth unemployment rose to 12.4% in 2025, driven by weak economic growth, geopolitical tensions, and slow job creation. The International Labour Organization warns that the rise in unemployment could be exacerbated by AI, impacting middle-skilled roles. The NEET rate also increased to 20%, affecting 257 million youth globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:52 IST
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis
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In a stark revelation, global youth unemployment climbed to 12.4% in 2025, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Weak economic growth, geopolitical tensions, and sluggish job creation were cited as key factors.

The U.N. labour agency's findings indicated that middle-skilled jobs, once an entry point for young workers, are dwindling. At 20%, the NEET rate signals that 257 million young individuals are not in employment, education, or training.

The report sounded alarms over artificial intelligence's impact on the job market, suggesting that the automation of certain occupations could increase unemployment. Youth in high-income countries are particularly vulnerable to these changes, with 6.1% of their jobs at risk.

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