Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

In a stark revelation, global youth unemployment climbed to 12.4% in 2025, according to a report by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Weak economic growth, geopolitical tensions, and sluggish job creation were cited as key factors.

The U.N. labour agency's findings indicated that middle-skilled jobs, once an entry point for young workers, are dwindling. At 20%, the NEET rate signals that 257 million young individuals are not in employment, education, or training.

The report sounded alarms over artificial intelligence's impact on the job market, suggesting that the automation of certain occupations could increase unemployment. Youth in high-income countries are particularly vulnerable to these changes, with 6.1% of their jobs at risk.