North Korea's Missile Mystery: Rising Tensions in East Asia

North Korea launched a ballistic missile early Wednesday towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast, as reported by South Korea's military. The missile appears to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japan's NHK broadcaster noted.

The missile was launched from near Wonsan at around 6 a.m. local time, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed. As tensions escalate, South Korea has increased its military surveillance and maintains readiness for further provocations, in close cooperation with the United States and Japan.

This comes as South Korea and the U.S. prepare for their major joint military exercises scheduled from August 17 to 27, aimed at countering North Korea's nuclear and weapons advancements. In a related move, North Korea's state media condemned Japan's latest defense white paper as an attempt to revitalize militarism. This year, North Korea has carried out several weapons tests including ballistic missiles and tactical rockets.