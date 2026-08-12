Cristiano Ronaldo Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony

In a discreet and intimate ceremony, renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged vows with Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend of seven years, in Cascais, Portugal. The couple, well-known for their public yet private relationship, solemnized their commitment amidst the serenity of a civil ceremony.

The 41-year-old football icon, who has amassed numerous titles with esteemed clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and currently Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, embraced this personal milestone with fervor. Known for his remarkable career and as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo's wedding marks a celebrated chapter in his personal life.

Ronaldo's relationship with Rodriguez began in 2016, captivating fans and media alike. The couple's private nuptials reflect a cherished and closely-held personal moment amidst the Portuguese player's celebrated career in the world of soccer.