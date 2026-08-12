Cristiano Ronaldo Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo married his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, in a private ceremony in Cascais, Portugal. The 41-year-old, known for his accolades with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, has been with Rodriguez since 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:57 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Ties the Knot in Private Ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a discreet and intimate ceremony, renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged vows with Georgina Rodriguez, his girlfriend of seven years, in Cascais, Portugal. The couple, well-known for their public yet private relationship, solemnized their commitment amidst the serenity of a civil ceremony.

The 41-year-old football icon, who has amassed numerous titles with esteemed clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and currently Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, embraced this personal milestone with fervor. Known for his remarkable career and as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo's wedding marks a celebrated chapter in his personal life.

Ronaldo's relationship with Rodriguez began in 2016, captivating fans and media alike. The couple's private nuptials reflect a cherished and closely-held personal moment amidst the Portuguese player's celebrated career in the world of soccer.

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