Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

A federal judge on Tuesday halted part of an executive order by President Donald Trump intended to tighten mail-in voting rules for the upcoming November elections. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's decision adds to Trump's difficulties in extending federal oversight over election processes, challenging his longstanding claims of voter fraud.

The order called for states to provide lists of eligible mail voters, withholding delivery if they failed to comply. Talwani had previously restricted implementation in 23 Democrat-led states, and her latest ruling now applies nationwide. She asserted that election regulation is a states' duty, given the U.S. Constitution assigns this responsibility to them, not the federal government.

The Trump administration sought a review from the Supreme Court after Talwani's earlier decision. Meanwhile, a related case in Washington, D.C. saw a judge argue that blocking the order prematurely was unnecessary since the USPS had not implemented it. Talwani’s decision now highlights the urgency, with midterm elections imminent.