Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

A federal judge has blocked part of Trump’s executive order aimed at restricting mail-in voting, citing constitutional overreach. The decision, which extends a previous order, emphasizes states' rights to regulate elections, amid ongoing legal battles and appeals involving the U.S. Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 03:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 03:50 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge on Tuesday halted part of an executive order by President Donald Trump intended to tighten mail-in voting rules for the upcoming November elections. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's decision adds to Trump's difficulties in extending federal oversight over election processes, challenging his longstanding claims of voter fraud.

The order called for states to provide lists of eligible mail voters, withholding delivery if they failed to comply. Talwani had previously restricted implementation in 23 Democrat-led states, and her latest ruling now applies nationwide. She asserted that election regulation is a states' duty, given the U.S. Constitution assigns this responsibility to them, not the federal government.

The Trump administration sought a review from the Supreme Court after Talwani's earlier decision. Meanwhile, a related case in Washington, D.C. saw a judge argue that blocking the order prematurely was unnecessary since the USPS had not implemented it. Talwani’s decision now highlights the urgency, with midterm elections imminent.

TRENDING

1
Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Tension in the Bab el-Mandeb: Shipping under Siege

Yemen
2
Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global Youth Unemployment Surge: A Growing Crisis

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Mail-in Voting Order Amid Election Chaos

United States
4
Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

From Promise to Dropout: The Engagement Crisis Facing Digital Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026