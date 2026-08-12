Leadership in Question: Luxon Faces National Party

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is bracing for a crucial meeting with National Party lawmakers in Wellington. The gathering, set for Wednesday, comes amid increasing scrutiny of Luxon's leadership as the general election approaches. Despite surviving a confidence vote in April, Luxon grapples with waning support for his party, attributed to stagnating economic growth and a series of personal missteps.

Significantly, opinion polls indicate National trails slightly behind Labour, with a newly released 1News Verian poll showing Luxon's preferred leadership rating down one percentage point to 17%. This development intensifies focus on his slip-ups, including comments about a potential referendum on New Zealand's electoral system.

As economic indicators reveal rising unemployment and inflation, Luxon faces harsh criticism after advising businesses to ‘be adult’ rather than seeking governmental support. The political climate is tense, with media speculating about potential successors such as Chris Bishop and Erica Stanford should Luxon be displaced.