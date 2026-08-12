Zelenskyy Accuses Putin of Election Manipulation and Troop Mobilization Plans

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleges that Russian President Vladimir Putin is manipulating parliamentary elections to mobilize troops for prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Zelenskyy claims the Kremlin barred the anti-war Yabloko party from the ballot and is preparing for rapid mobilization following the polls to maintain war momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 12:59 IST
Zelenskyy Accuses Putin of Election Manipulation and Troop Mobilization Plans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/X/@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged Russian manipulation of forthcoming parliamentary elections to facilitate a large-scale troop mobilization aimed at prolonging the conflict in Ukraine. In a message shared on social media platform X, Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating 'sham elections' by barring the anti-war Yabloko party from ballots.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia plans to mobilize troops rapidly post-election; a strategy allegedly confirmed by internal Russian documents and a report by Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. Zelenskyy claimed Putin intends to create the appearance of domestic war support by permitting only pro-war parties.

Zelenskyy also noted that despite continued Russian bombardment, Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian infrastructures in justified retaliation. Kyiv has also submitted proposals to the U.S. to strengthen Ukraine's air defense. These diplomatic efforts aim to compel Russia to reconsider its war strategy.

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