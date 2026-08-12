David Crowley: The New Face of Wisconsin's Gubernatorial Race

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has been nominated by Wisconsin Democrats for the state's gubernatorial race. He is set to compete against Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany in the upcoming November general election, marking a competitive political showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:07 IST
David Crowley: The New Face of Wisconsin's Gubernatorial Race
  • Country:
  • United States

Wisconsin Democrats have selected Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley as their candidate for the upcoming state governor race, according to U.S. media reports.

Crowley will contest against Republican U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany in the November general election.

This sets the stage for a competitive political showdown in Wisconsin.

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