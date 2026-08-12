Geopolitical Tensions and Earnings Cast Shadow Over European Markets

On Wednesday, European shares remained largely stagnant as the market grappled with the implications of corporate earnings and increasing geopolitical tensions, while anticipating vital U.S. inflation data.

The STOXX 600 index was marginally affected, standing at 661.26 points near recent record highs. Brent crude futures rose by 0.8% to $89.57 per barrel due to fresh Middle Eastern shipping attacks and diminishing hopes of resolving the Iran conflict.

Amid these developments, the energy sector led gains, increasing by 0.7%, while the automobile and parts sub-index fell by 0.8%. Investors are adjusting expectations for the Federal Reserve's next meeting, with CPI data due later potentially influencing rate hike predictions.