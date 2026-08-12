Global Markets Navigate Inflation Signals Amid Iran Tensions

Global equity markets increased slightly, and oil prices steadied as traders turned their focus to upcoming U.S. inflation data. Meanwhile, ongoing talks to end the Iran conflict continue with no significant progress made. Investors remain cautious, anticipating Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:49 IST
Global Markets Navigate Inflation Signals Amid Iran Tensions
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  • United States

Global equity markets edged higher, while oil prices steadied amid uncertainties surrounding the Iran conflict and attention shifted to U.S. inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show a minimal rise, impacting Federal Reserve decisions on potential rate hikes.

In European and Asian markets, modest gains were noted, driven by optimistic corporate results and significant upticks in technology stocks, boosted by innovative companies like CoreWeave. Meanwhile, tensions continue over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pivotal for global oil shipping.

Markets are increasingly speculating an early rate hike from the Bank of Japan, fueling pressure on Japanese bonds. As geopolitical tensions and economic data continue to influence trading, investors remain vigilant to changes in energy prices driven by these complex dynamics.

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