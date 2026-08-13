PSG Triumphs Again: Retains UEFA Super Cup with Victory Over Aston Villa

Paris St Germain secured the UEFA Super Cup with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, thanks to goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. Villa, despite an equalizer by Brian Madjo, couldn't hold PSG back. This victory follows PSG's previous success against Tottenham Hotspur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 02:44 IST
PSG Triumphs Again: Retains UEFA Super Cup with Victory Over Aston Villa
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain showcased their dominance once again by clinching the UEFA Super Cup with a closely-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue secured PSG's triumph.

The French club went ahead in the 20th minute with a stunning goal from Kvaratskhelia. However, Villa's Brian Madjo leveled the scores just before halftime.

In the 61st minute, Doue restored PSG's lead, sealing the win. The match, officiated by Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, ended without further goals despite Villa's efforts. PSG now looks forward to defending the French Super Cup against Lens.

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