PSG Triumphs Again: Retains UEFA Super Cup with Victory Over Aston Villa

Paris St Germain showcased their dominance once again by clinching the UEFA Super Cup with a closely-fought 2-1 victory over Aston Villa. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue secured PSG's triumph.

The French club went ahead in the 20th minute with a stunning goal from Kvaratskhelia. However, Villa's Brian Madjo leveled the scores just before halftime.

In the 61st minute, Doue restored PSG's lead, sealing the win. The match, officiated by Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, ended without further goals despite Villa's efforts. PSG now looks forward to defending the French Super Cup against Lens.