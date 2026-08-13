Italian Teen Sara Curtis Shatters World Swimming Record

Teenage swimmer Sara Curtis has broken the women's 50m backstroke world record, surpassing Kaylee McKeown's time at the European Championships in Paris. Curtis credits her achievement to hard work and determination. Other notable performances include Sarah Sjostrom's butterfly victory and Angharad Evans' breaststroke win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 02:49 IST
Italian Teen Sara Curtis Shatters World Swimming Record
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a stunning display at the European Aquatics Championships in Paris, Italian teenager Sara Curtis broke the women's 50m backstroke world record, clocking in at 26.63 seconds. This surpassed the previous record set by Australian Kaylee McKeown in 2023.

Curtis's unexpected triumph was met with disbelief and joy, as she expressed her astonishment at her swift time and labeled herself as feeling 'super woman.' The young athlete, who even juggles her swimming career with studies at the University of Virginia, has quickly become a rising star in the swimming world.

Meanwhile, Sarah Sjostrom from Sweden equaled a record for European titles in the women's 50m butterfly event, marking her 18th gold. Britain's Angharad Evans also made headlines with a championship record in the women's 100m breaststroke.

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