Karoline Leavitt: The Shaping Hand Behind Trump's Media Strategy

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary for President Trump, is stepping down at month's end. Leavitt, the youngest to assume the role, shaped the administration’s media posture. Post-resignation, she’ll remain a communications adviser, influencing Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 02:49 IST
Karoline Leavitt: The Shaping Hand Behind Trump's Media Strategy
Karoline Leavitt
  • Country:
  • United States

Karoline Leavitt, a pivotal figure in the Trump administration, will leave her role as White House press secretary at the end of the month. Announced by President Donald Trump, this departure occurs ahead of critical midterm elections, marking a significant shift within the communications team.

Leavitt, aged 28 and praised by Trump as one of the finest to hold the press secretary position, took the role in 2018. She was instrumental in reshaping media interactions, introducing practices like selecting specific journalists for presidential access, which drew mixed reactions from media advocates.

The communications landscape was further altered by the inclusion of new media outlets in press briefings. As Leavitt transitions to an advisory role on Trump's communications strategy, she leaves amid reports of covert Secret Service operations during a NATO summit in Turkey.

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