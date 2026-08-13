Colombia in Crisis: Rescuers Race Against Time After Devastating Quake

In the aftermath of a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Colombia, rescue teams are racing against time to save lives buried under the rubble. With 250 dead and thousands injured, the tragedy tests new President De La Espriella's leadership and response capabilities amidst looming challenges in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 02:45 IST
Colombia in Crisis: Rescuers Race Against Time After Devastating Quake
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian rescue teams are in a desperate race against time, working tirelessly to find survivors trapped beneath rubble following a powerful earthquake that struck the country's western valleys and coffee region. The catastrophe has claimed nearly 250 lives, with thousands more injured.

The quake, registering at 7.4-magnitude, devastated cities like Cali and Pereira—Colombia's coffee heartland—where infrastructure crumbled, causing major human and economic losses. President Abelardo De La Espriella, newly inaugurated, faces his first significant challenge as he manages aid delivery amidst the ongoing crisis.

As rescue operations continue, families anxiously await news of loved ones, while the government coordinates with international partners for disaster relief. Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging silence to help rescue efforts amid potential aftershocks.

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