New Era for Lakers: Iger and Kushner Take the Helm

Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are taking over the Los Angeles Lakers in a monumental $12.5 billion deal. The acquisition, confirmed by sources on Wednesday, marks a significant change in the ownership structure of one of the NBA's most iconic franchises.

Last year, billionaire Mark Walter secured a controlling stake in the Lakers, valued at $10 billion, only for his financial empire to come under federal investigation. Despite the complications, Iger and Kushner have expressed their dedication to enhancing the team's legacy and commitment to the Los Angeles community.

The announcement, which surprised both fans and industry experts, also implies Kushner and Iger stepping back from earlier NBA expansion plans in Las Vegas. Awaiting the board of governors' approval and due diligence, this acquisition could steer the Lakers into a promising new chapter.