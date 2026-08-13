The Ice Cream Industry's Wellness Overhaul Amid Changing Consumer Trends

Amid soaring summer temperatures, ice cream companies are seeing a boost in sales, yet they're gearing up for a market driven by health-conscious consumers. The rise of GLP-1 drugs that suppress appetite, along with a growing demand for healthy ingredients, is pushing manufacturers to innovate.

Companies, while experiencing a slight drop in volume sales, are optimistic. They believe customers will continue indulging provided the treats are healthier. Blue Bunny's 150-calorie Mini Swirls are popular, and they're cutting artificial ingredients from recipes. Magnum, leveraging wellness-oriented products like Yasso, sees rapid growth in this segment.

However, ice cream makers are tasked with maintaining indulgence appeal while catering to nutritionally aware shoppers. Ferrero's Halo Top, with reduced calories but full flavor, reports impressive growth, emphasizing the balance of taste and health. The wellness trend extends globally, urging ice cream brands to adapt for sustained relevance.