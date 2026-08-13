Simulating Crisis: Taiwan's Tactical Preparations Against Potential Threats

Air raid sirens blared and streets in Taipei emptied as Taiwan engaged in its annual air raid drills, simulating a potential Chinese attack. The exercises restricted mobile internet access to mimic real invasion scenarios, marking the culmination of the island's Hang Kuang war games.

In a notable display of preparedness, Taiwan authorities supervised the slowing down of mobile internet for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, police guided civilians indoors during the mock air attack, emphasizing emergency protocols as mobile internet speeds declined dramatically while Wi-Fi remained operational.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te toured an emergency ward staged in an underground car park and a supermarket to assess crisis readiness. Thaiwan's commitment to defense includes learning from Israel's civil defense strategies. The nation's military conducted an anti-blockade drill with the navy and coast guard, simulating the escort of a merchant ship as part of extensive defense preparations.