Zambia Votes: Economic Progress vs. Cost of Living Concerns

Zambians headed to the polls on Thursday for a national election where President Hakainde Hichilema is favored to secure a second term. Hichilema's leadership has seen an economic resurgence in Zambia, a nation of 22 million, as voters cast ballots in presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and are set to close at 6 p.m., with results anticipated by Monday.

The President, who has led the country since 2021, runs on his track record of navigating Zambia through debt restructuring after a 2020 default. His primary rival is Brian Mundubile, an experienced parliamentarian embarking on his first presidential run with backing from supporters of Hichilema's predecessor, Edgar Lungu. Economic issues, particularly the cost of living, dominate voter concerns despite indicators of recovery, representing a potential vulnerability for Hichilema.

Meanwhile, the opposition faces hurdles in the form of alleged political repression, though these claims have been denied by the government. Zambia's election environment is deemed "partly free" by Freedom House, noting challenges for opposition parties. For a decisive win, a presidential candidate must secure more than 50% of the vote, otherwise a runoff will occur within 37 days of the initial vote.