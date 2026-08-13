Crisis at Sea: The Troubled Journey of Caroline Bezengi

A crisis has emerged off the coast of Oman, where the Caroline Bezengi tanker has run aground with 800,000 barrels of Russian oil onboard. The British maritime security company Ambrey is leading the salvage operations, with support en route.

This incident is further complicated by harsh weather conditions resulting from the Khareef monsoon season. The stricken tanker lies near a critical marine nature reserve, home to Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants. Efforts are underway with Omani stakeholders and an international oil spill response firm to mitigate the situation.

The situation has escalated as Oman's environment agency reported a vast oil spill threatening to mar the coastline. This environmental catastrophe began on June 8 after the tanker faced difficulties off Yemen, marking one of the most significant oil spills in recent years.