Crisis at Sea: The Troubled Journey of Caroline Bezengi

The Caroline Bezengi, a tanker carrying 800,000 barrels of Russian oil, has run aground off the Omani coast. Under international sanctions, the vessel's situation is worsened by adverse weather. An oil spill threatens Oman's marine ecosystem, highlighting the global environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:19 IST
Crisis at Sea: The Troubled Journey of Caroline Bezengi
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  • Country:
  • Oman

A crisis has emerged off the coast of Oman, where the Caroline Bezengi tanker has run aground with 800,000 barrels of Russian oil onboard. The British maritime security company Ambrey is leading the salvage operations, with support en route.

This incident is further complicated by harsh weather conditions resulting from the Khareef monsoon season. The stricken tanker lies near a critical marine nature reserve, home to Arabian Sea humpback whales and Socotra cormorants. Efforts are underway with Omani stakeholders and an international oil spill response firm to mitigate the situation.

The situation has escalated as Oman's environment agency reported a vast oil spill threatening to mar the coastline. This environmental catastrophe began on June 8 after the tanker faced difficulties off Yemen, marking one of the most significant oil spills in recent years.

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