Burgas to Host Eurovision 2027 Amidst Controversy

Burgas, Bulgaria, will host the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2027. The decision follows a controversial win for Bulgaria amidst calls for boycott due to political tensions. The event, known for its vibrant performances, will take place at Arena Burgas, offering a unique cultural experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 14:41 IST
Burgas to Host Eurovision 2027 Amidst Controversy
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  • Bulgaria

Burgas, a picturesque city on the Black Sea in Bulgaria, has been selected as the host for the Eurovision Song Contest next May, as announced by the organizers on Thursday.

The decision comes after Bulgaria clinched its first-ever Eurovision victory in May, a win overshadowed by the withdrawal of five countries protesting Israel's actions in Gaza, yet securing Israel a second-place finish due to strong public voting.

The European Broadcasting Union revealed that Arena Burgas will witness a crowd of international fans, with the venue chosen over Sofia for its accommodation facilities, capacity, and transformative vision for the event. Eurovision director Martin Green praised Burgas for its musical and cultural spirit.

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