Wall Street Futures Rise Amid Crude Oil Dip and Awaited Inflation Data

Wall Street futures saw a modest increase on Thursday, driven by a drop in crude oil prices and investor anticipation of inflation data releases crucial to determining the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Brent crude futures fell 1.9% following six consecutive sessions of gains, highlighting concerns about global demand and rising U.S. crude stock levels. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions between Iran and the U.S. kept oil routes through the Strait of Hormuz constrained.

Tech sector dynamics revealed mixed results, with Dell and HP gaining on China’s Lenovo outperforming expectations, while Cisco Systems faced declines. AI chip designer Cerebras Systems also fell short of revenue estimates, despite previous rallies. Investors are closely watching economic indicators and Federal Reserve commentary for further market direction.