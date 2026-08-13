Burgas: The New Stage for Eurovision Spectacle

Burgas, Bulgaria, will host the 71st Eurovision Song Contest in May next year. The event will bring together global artists, delegations, and journalists, promising spectacular live shows on 11th, 13th, and 15th May 2027. The announcement was made by the European Broadcasting Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:53 IST
Burgas: The New Stage for Eurovision Spectacle
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  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The city of Burgas in Bulgaria has been officially chosen as the host for the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in May next year.

The European Broadcasting Union announced that the Black Sea city will be the center of attention as it welcomes artists, delegations, fans, journalists, and millions of viewers worldwide for three exceptional live shows.

The much-anticipated cultural event is scheduled to take place on the 11th, 13th, and 15th of May 2027, promising a grand celebration of music and artistry.

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